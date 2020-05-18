Robert Rolfes Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Rolfes Sr.

Pierce Twp. - Robert J. Rolfes Sr. passed away May 15, 2020 at The Anderson Nursing Center at the age of 89. He was born in Cincinnati to the late Ruth and Fred Rolfes. Bob was the loving husband of the late Dolores Rolfes (nee Tenoever), beloved father of Robert J. Rolfes Jr. MD (Jane), Richard J. Rolfes MD (Mary Beth), Joseph E. Rolfes, Gregory J. Rolfes, Jerome F. Rolfes (Michelle), Jeanne Kroeger (Daniel), Barbara Rose (Michael) and the late Rose Marie Herring (Grant), cherished grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, dear brother of Joan A. Bacon, Claire A. Piening, Mary R. Palmer and the late Sister Mary Frederick OFM and Fred E. Rolfes. Bob was a grand knight of Msgr. Gerdes Knights of Columbus Council # 3123 as well as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was also an avid private pilot since the age of 16. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter: fssp.com/support.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved