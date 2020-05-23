Robert Rubin
Robert Rubin

RUBIN, Robert age 81, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Marian Rubin, devoted father of Joel (Linda) Rubin and Sara (Brian) Cox, loving grandfather of Aly Rubin, Abi and Emmi Cox, dear brother of Jerry (Judy) Rubin. A private service will be streamed at www.templesholom.net on Monday, May 25 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Sholom or a charity of one's choice.

Following the service, mourners are invited to meet the family for an honor procession at Montgomery United Jewish Cemetery on Monday, May 25 at 12:30pm. As you drive past the family, please remain in your car and wear a mask as we pay homage to Bob Rubin.

Shiva will be held Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26 at 6:00pm via Zoom Video Conference. Please email rabbi@templesholom.net for login and password for Shiva.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
