Robert Rudisell
West Harrison - Robert G. "Rudy" Rudisell, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 22, 1941. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Enderle (nee Oser); father, Melvin Enderle; son, Robert M. Rudisell; brother, Kenneth Rudisell; sister, Geraldine Walters. Robert is survived by his beloved children, Sheri (Dan) Gordon, Robert "Bobby" Rudisell; granddaughters, Kathryn, Emma and Sarah Gordon; siblings, James (Karen) Rudisell, John (Sheila) Dittly, Beverly (Robert) Cox; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. Robert served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kroger. Funeral Ceremony will be at 11 am Monday, December 23, 2019 with a visitation from 10- 11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 7830 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019