Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 Galbraith Road
N.C.H, OH
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Rieman (nee Thiemann). Devoted father of the late Gary (Karen) Rieman, Dale (Patty) Rieman, Donna (Gene) Ruppitz, Jeanine (Dave) Hopewell, David (Becky) Rieman, Susan (Dan) Clancy, Rob (Lorna) Rieman, Kathleen (Jim) Perry, Frank Rieman, Laura (Chuck) Rogge and late angel Rita Rieman. Loving grandfather of Michelle, Beth, Ryan, Melissa, Doug, Becky, Jennifer, Heather, Emily, David, Joe, Caitlin, Andrew, Daniel, Colleen, Rob, Brianne, Kiana, Brian, Kristina, Brandon, Nicole, Tyler, Leah, and the late angel Shanna. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Frank Rieman, brother Frank (late Sue) Rieman and sister, Ruth (late Carl) Glasmeier. Brother-in-law of Gilbert (Pat) Thiemann, Donald (late Barbara) Thiemann, Doris Ann (Joe) Hammoor, Verna (Don) Finke and the late Kenneth (Mary) Thiemann, Mary Claire (Pete) Ruter, and Norbert Thiemann. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, age 89 years. Friends may call at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, Monday, January 20, from 5 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 Galbraith Road, N.C.H., Tuesday, January 21, 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
