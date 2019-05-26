|
|
Robert S. Russell
Columbus - age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Susan; his sister, Victoria (Julie); his brother, James (Nina); and his niece, Ellie. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (12191 Mill Rd, Cincinnati), with a mass of Christian burial at 1:00 p.m., followed by entombment at Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum (11825 Pippin Rd, Cincinnati). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . Online condolences are available through www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019