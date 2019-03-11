|
Robert Sahnd
Cincinnati - Sahnd, Robert, "Bob", devoted husband of 51 years to Frances "Frankie" (nee Rolfes) Sahnd, loving father of Krista (Paul) Sammartino, cherished grandfather of Sofia and Maria. Dear brother of Jean Sahnd and June (Pete) Ostmann. Bob, "Gravel" was a proud member of Elder High School Class of 1961. Died March 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School Scholarship Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019