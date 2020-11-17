Robert SchuetteCincinnati - Schuette, Robert H. passed away November 15th of 2020, at the age of 92. Robert is the beloved husband of Elaine Schuette, dear father of Margaret (the late Dave) Walker, Corrine (Ken) Wietmarschen, Gregory (Karen) Schuette, Robert (Mary Jo) Schuette. Robert is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.Robert is preceded in death by his brother Edward Schuette and his sisters Helen Bauer and Joan MeyersRobert was a resident of Sharonville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati OH 45239Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine Street, Carthage on Thursday November 19th from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday November 20th at 11 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241