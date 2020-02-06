Services
Dr. Robert Smith

Dr. Robert Smith Obituary
Dr. Robert Smith

Cincinnati - age 98, passed away February 5, 2020, loving husband of Myfanwy Smith nee Nurock, beloved father of Dr. Jennifer (Charles) Margolis, Rosemary (Joel) Smith and the late Alison Smith, the late Dr. Caroline Drinnan and son in law Dr. Michael Drinnan, dear brother of Olive Kessel and the late Harry Smith, devoted grandfather of David, Benjamin, Andrew, Jonathan, Alexander, Jacob and Ari, great grandfather of Florence, Frances and Alison. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Monday, February 10, 11:30 A.M. with visitation to begin at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/) or Congregation Beth Adam.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
