Robert Staubach
West Chester - Robert A. Staubach (Bob) died on November 21, 2019 at the age of 97. Born on August 6, 1922, to Anna Louise and Henry Ernst Staubach of Carthage, OH, Bob graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1941. Bob was a veteran of World War II serving in the US Army in the 932nd Field Artillery Battalion, Battery C in the European theater 1942 to 1945. The battles and campaigns he participated in were Casino, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, France-Rhone Valley and Maginot Line, southern edge of the Battle of the Bulge, and the Rhineland. Bob was awarded 5 bronze stars. On April 16, 1947 while at dance class Bob met the love of his life, Jeanne Budde. They were married on September 11, 1948 at St Thomas in Fort Thomas, KY. Bob and Jeanne raised their large family in Cincinnati. Much to the delight of his children, Bob's career was that of an ice cream maker. He was a loving husband and a devoted father who always place his family's needs above his own. After raising their family, Bob and Jeanne spent 28 good years in Florida enjoying retirement and traveling throughout the United States and other continents. He always made time to enjoy his grandchildren and assist family/friends. Jeanne preceded Bob in death in May 2017. Bob spent his last years at Chesterwood Village in West Chester, OH. His boundless optimism inspired his children, fellow residents and staff. Bob is survived by his children: Kathy (Jeff) Robison of Vonore, TN; Carol Staubach of Aston, PA; Christine (John) Matacic of Liberty Township, OH; Rick (Kathy) Staubach of Cincinnati, OH; Anita (Gary Vogt) Staubach of Cincinnati, OH; Tony (Debbie) Staubach of Milford, OH and Paul (Laura) Staubach of Cincinnati, OH; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Raymond (Jan) Staubach of Georgetown, OH. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Melinda Staubach, brothers and sisters-in-law Ernst (Mary) Staubach, Edward (Kay) Staubach and sister and brother-in law Catherine (John) Hierholzer. A Celebration of Life service will be January 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Moeller Hall 2651 Bartels Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45244 (www.moellerhall.com). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freestore Food Bank of Cincinnati (www.freestorefoodbank). Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019