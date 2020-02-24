Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stockelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Butch" Stockelman

Add a Memory
Robert "Butch" Stockelman Obituary
Robert "Butch"

Stockelman

Robert "Butch", beloved husband of the late Joyce (Wagoner) Stockelman; survived by his son, Andy (Mel) Wahl and granddaughter, Abby Wahl, along with siblings, Donna (Ken) Harmeyer, Susan (late Robert) Hyle, Gerald Stockelman, Timothy (Kim) Stockelman and the late Ronald (Antoinette) Stockelman. Passed Feb. 22, 2020, Age 71. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm at Dalbert & Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00am at St. Teresa of Avila Church. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to The . www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -