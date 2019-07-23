|
Robert T. "Bob" Habig
Cincinnati - Robert T. "Bob" Habig. Beloved husband of Bernadine "Bernie" Habig (nee Moscoe) of 63 years. Loving father of Rhonda (Richard) Klug and the late Nancy Habig. Cherished grandfather of Brandon (Lindsay) Klug, JoAnna (Kenny) Winsted, and Kyle, Kaylee, and Bradley Klug. Treasured great-grandfather of Ashleigh and Peyton Klug, and Liam, Lucas, and Lucy Winsted. Preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Passed away Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation Thur. July 25th from 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church (5222 North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247). www.MRFH.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019