Robert Thomas Breeze
Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou Breeze, loving father of Darrell (Sandy) Breeze, Terry (John) Wiegel, Ronald Breeze and Robert A. Breeze, survived by seven grand and many great-grandchildren, dear brother of Charlotte King and Avenelle Harrod. Passed Saturday, August 29, 2020. Age 86. Friends may call at the Spring Grove Funeral Home - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246, Thursday from 11 AM until the time of funeral service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or to the Spina Bifida Association.