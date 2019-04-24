Robert Thomas Wooten



Cincinnati - Robert Thomas Wooten, age 88, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, resided in Ocala, FL and Louisville, KY. Received his angel wings April 14, 2019. Robert was born to the late Leona (Brinkman) and Thomas Wooten on Oct. 28,1930. After the passing of his loving wife of over 50 years from leukemia Eileen (Diehl), he is survived by his loving partner of 14 years Elizabeth Jernigan. Devoted Father of Gary (Pam) Wooten, and Daughter Pam (Randy) Williams. Loving Grandfather to Nicholas (Kim) Williams, Nicole (Chris) Cullman and Katie Wooten. Wonderful Great Grandfather to Carson and Haylee Cullman and Brooke Williams. Robert was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Army veteran of the Korean War. Retired from General Electric. He was an active member of the Masonic Temple. Volunteered many years for the . Robert had a love of playing cards, golfing, fishing and boating. His biggest passion was traveling and seeing the beauty of the world every chance he could. In lieu of flowers send donations to the , 3206,110 Conn Terrace Lexington, Kentucky 40508 A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com