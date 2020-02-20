|
Robert Tosh
Blanchester - passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Born April 26, 1930 in Ligonier, PA, son of Luther and Elizabeth (Austin) Tosh. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Neva J. Tosh; a son, Brian (Amy) Tosh and daughter, Karen (Jeff) Akel; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother, John S. (Kay) Tosh. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Feb. 22, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, OH, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020