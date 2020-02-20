Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
Robert Tosh


1930 - 2020
Robert Tosh Obituary
Robert Tosh

Blanchester - passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Born April 26, 1930 in Ligonier, PA, son of Luther and Elizabeth (Austin) Tosh. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Neva J. Tosh; a son, Brian (Amy) Tosh and daughter, Karen (Jeff) Akel; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother, John S. (Kay) Tosh. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Feb. 22, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, OH, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
