Robert Vance Huffman
Robert Vance Huffman, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with the Lord on September 18th 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Lois Huffman (nee Jackson). Devoted father of Robert Howard Huffman and Catherine Woodward. Cherished grandfather of Chloe, Emily and Sierra Huffman, Jeffrey and Bradley Iacobucci and Elizabeth Williams. Adored great-grandfather of Avyn Anthony Huffman, Lyla Meadows, Harley and Haru Iacobucci. He is preceded in death by his late sister Gloria Wassler. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday September 26th from 9:30 AM until time of E.T. Carson F&AM #598 Service followed by Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony at 11 AM at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon at Friendship Baptist Church 8580 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251. If desired, memorial may be made to the church. www.dwifuneralhome.com