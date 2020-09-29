Robert W. Gay
Devoted husband of Elizabeth Gay (nee Soles), loving father of Mark Gay, Sheila Gay, Carolyn (Michael) Sparke, Douglas (Peggy) Gray and Michael Gay, dear grandfather of Lisa Sparke, Andrew and Nicholas Gray, brother of Florence Giaccio, Ruth Ludwig and the late Richard (Barbara still living) Gay and Theodore M. Gay, also many dear nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 age 92. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of funeral blessing at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation at www.dystonia-foundation.org
