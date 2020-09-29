1/1
Robert W. Gay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Gay

Devoted husband of Elizabeth Gay (nee Soles), loving father of Mark Gay, Sheila Gay, Carolyn (Michael) Sparke, Douglas (Peggy) Gray and Michael Gay, dear grandfather of Lisa Sparke, Andrew and Nicholas Gray, brother of Florence Giaccio, Ruth Ludwig and the late Richard (Barbara still living) Gay and Theodore M. Gay, also many dear nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 age 92. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of funeral blessing at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation at www.dystonia-foundation.org (www.vittstermeranderson.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved