|
|
Robert W. Henninger
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Kathy Henninger (nee Gardner), loving father of Michelle (Jay) Korb, Jeff Henninger and Jennifer Grahn, grandfather of MaKayla, Raegan and Brody, brother of Donald Henninger and the late Raymond, Janice and David Henninger, son-in-law of Dorothy Gardner, brother-in-law of Violet, Ruth (Ron), Robert (Julia), Donna (John), Ken (Linda), Jim (Teresa) and Linda, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Monday, March 25, 2019, age 71. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019