Robert W. "Bob" Montgomery
Robert "Bob" W. Montgomery

Beloved husband of Julie (Nee: Murphy) Montgomery. Dear brother of the late Jean Rhodes. Devoted uncle to many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Bob passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Tues Dec. 1st, from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 (513) 451-8800. www.radelfuneral.com. Face masks and social distancing required. If so desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
