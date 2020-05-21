Robert W. Schilling Sr.
Robert W. Schilling, Sr.

Delhi Twp - Proud US Navy veteran of WWII. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Passed away on May 20th at the age of 93. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor Flight, Inc. 4601 North Fairfax Drive Suite 1200 Arlington, Virginia 22203.

neidhardminges.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
