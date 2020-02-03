|
|
Robert W. Smith
"Jug" beloved husband of the late Nancy Smith (nee Fowler), loving father of Mark (JoAnn) Smith and the late Bobby Smith, grandfather of Courtney (David) Doll, Allison (Danny Cox) Smith and Brooke (Zack Wright) Smith, brother of Alma Peddenpohl and the late Joe Smith, companion of the late Jean Kelley, several nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at age 88. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Teresa of Avila 1175 Glenway Ave. (45238). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020