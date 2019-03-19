|
Robert "Wags" Wagner
West Chester - Robert "Wags" Wagner, age 93, died March 15 following a short illness. He is survived by his brother (Jerome), children Christopher (Claire), Timothy (Fran), Claudia (Peter Katz) and Perry (Sue), grandchildren Erin (July Duval), Max (Annie), Calvin, Nick, Will, Benno, Emma, Charlie, Juliana, Sophie, Andrew and Grace and great-grandchildren Kaiser, Iris, Vaughan and Mia. He is preceded in death by wife Annie in 2013, son Daniel (Ellen) in 2002, and two brothers (Claude and Thomas). Born and raised in Clifton, Wags was a 1943 graduate of Roger Bacon High School. His college entry was delayed by a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, serving on the Pacific island of Tinian. Returning to Cincinnati, he met and married his lifetime love, Annie, settling in Monfort Heights. Wags coached baseball, eventually becoming president of the Monfort Heights Athletic Association. He loved being in daily contact with the hundreds of players, their parents, coaches and umpires. His career as a group insurance salesman for Equitable resulted in a late-career move to New York City. Returning to Cincinnati, his "golden years" were spent as a sound engineer and co-producer for Annie's two renowned radio shows: WVXU's "When Swing Was King" and "The Song Shop" on WMKV from 1995-2006. Visitation is at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Cincinnati. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will follow. To honor Wags' memory, the family suggests contributions to the Annie Wagner Music Scholarship Fund, 602 Main St., Suite 1000, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to The Cincinnati Musicians' Association (Local 1, American Federation of Musicians), 644 Linn St., Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45203. An expanded obituary is at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019