|
|
Robert "Bob" Wassler, Sr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 68 years of Jane (Edrich) Wassler. Loving father of Diane (Allen) Kuhn, Bob (Debbe) Wassler, Linda (Hal) Wagner, Patti (Tom) Keckeis, Ken (Debbie) Wassler, Dave (Annette) Wassler, Mary (Jon) Colvin and Jen (Bobby) Loew. Devoted grandpa of 31, great grandpa of 38. Dear brother of Audrey (late Bob) Sontag, Eileen (Earl) Kisker, Carol Schardine and the late Eugene (late Gloria) Wassler. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Longtime owner of Wassler Meats and 49 year member of Miami View Golf Club. Died June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Age 91. Family will receive friends Monday from 4-6pm followed by Funeral Mass at 6:30pm at Our Lady of Visitation Church, Mack. Reception after Mass in School Multi Purpose Room. Burial Tuesday with military honors will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers are strongly suggested to be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Our Lady of Visitation Education Fund, 3172 South Rd., Cinti., Ohio 45248
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 6, 2019