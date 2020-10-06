1/1
Robert "Bob" Whitehouse
Robert "Bob" Whitehouse

Liberty Twp. - Age 79. Survived by his lovely wife of over 36 years Glenda (nee Stark) of Liberty Twp., OH. Loving father of Kristin (Matt) Bachman of Liberty Twp., OH and Rob (Allison) Whitehouse of Mentor, OH. Dear grandfather of Evan, Drew, Morgan and Tyler Bachman and Benjamin Whitehouse. Step-father of Randy (Terra) Stark of Maui, HI and step-grandfather of Jack and Luke Stark. Brother of Sylvia (Richard) Pallman of Newton, PA and Patricia (Carter) Slaughter of Clewiston, FL. Uncle of Tammy, Wendy, Kimberly and Jeffery. Bob served in the U.S. Army Security Agency, the military arm of NSA, for 4 years from Nov. 1963 to Nov. 1967. He worked for Caterpillar Lift Trucks Mfg. in Mentor, OH for 26 years and then transferred to Houston, TX for 7 years with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Lift Trucks for a total of 33 years. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
