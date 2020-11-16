1/1
Robert William Conklin
Robert William Conklin

West Chester, OH - Robert William Conklin of West Chester, OH passed away on November 11, 2020 at age 76 after a battle with COVID-19. Bob was born in October of 1944 in Aurora, Illinois and graduated from West Aurora High School, where he met Jennifer, his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years. He went on to earn BS and MS degrees in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and was employed at Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, OH for 34 years in many locations: Cincinnati, England, Belgium, Mexico, Birmingham, AL, and Japan. After his retirement in 2001, Bob shared his skills and gifts in a life of volunteering and service. He joined the Executive Service Corps of Cincinnati, now OneSource, providing mentoring and advising for various non-profits including the Cincinnati Ballet, the Boy Scouts, the Cincinnati Boys Choir, and the Cincinnati Autism Society. A life-long United Methodist, he lived out the Methodist commitment to personal and social holiness, continually open to new perspectives and ways of living out his faith. He was a long-time member of Forest Chapel UMC, where he sang in the choir and was a vital member of the leadership team. Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker; one of his proudest achievements was completing the 200-mile Coast-to-Coast Walk in England. He also loved to play tennis weekly.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jennifer Critton Conklin, three wonderful daughters, Tara (Victor) Woods, Shannon (Jeffrey) Conklin-Miller, and Heather Conklin, and five much-loved grandchildren, Abriana Conklin, Ian Woods, Benjamin Woods, Emma Conklin-Miller and Ethan Conklin-Miller. He is also survived by nephews Michael and Sam Gruen and great-nephew Elliot Gruen. It is difficult to express how much he will be missed by his family and friends around the world, but he leaves a legacy of faith, kindness, and service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he will have graveside service with immediate family at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST. The graveside service will be live streamed at the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/3363607

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Bob's name to: West Aurora High School Alumni Scholarship Fund—Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley (www.cffrv.org )

United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)—(https://umcmission.org/umcor/)

Purdue University College of Engineering: Minority Engineering Program and Women in Engineering Program (https://www.purdue.edu/giving/ )

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
