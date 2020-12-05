Robert William Ernsting Jr.Robert William Ernsting Jr., husband of the late Audrey Ernsting (nee Busch), beloved father of Cheryl (Jerome) Wigner, Cynthia (Alan) Bunger, and Brian (Marylu) Ernsting, dear grandfather of Tami (John), Christl (Jayson), Bridget, and Billy (Natasha), great-grandfather of Tyler, Makenzie, Carson, Shelby, Bryce, Maisley, Finton, and Clayton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 4, 2020 at age 92. Residence Lawrenceburg, IN, formerly of Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Dec. 8, from 10-11 AM. A Private Memorial Service will be held later. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, Aurora, IN or Dearborn County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP).