Roberta "Bobbi" Ackerman (nee Knepfle)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Howard A. Ackerman. Loving mother of Mindy (late Ken) Placke and Tracey (Ken) McCall. Dear grandmother of Leah & Quin McCall. Sister of Rita Lee Knepfle, Pattie (Ray) Spicher and Ray (Vicki) Knepfle. Died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Age 75 years. Family will receive friends on Saturday June 1st from 9:30-10:30am in the Parish Meeting Room at St. Catharine School (use side entrance near handicap ramp). Funeral Mass to follow 10:30am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood (45211). Memorials may be made to St. Catharine School FRESH Fund or to Mercy McAuley High School, 6000 Oakwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019