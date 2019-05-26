Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parish Meeting Room at St. Catharine School
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
2848 Fischer Pl.
Westwood, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Cemetery
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta "Bobbi" (Knepfle) Ackerman


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Roberta "Bobbi" (Knepfle) Ackerman Obituary
Roberta "Bobbi" Ackerman (nee Knepfle)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Howard A. Ackerman. Loving mother of Mindy (late Ken) Placke and Tracey (Ken) McCall. Dear grandmother of Leah & Quin McCall. Sister of Rita Lee Knepfle, Pattie (Ray) Spicher and Ray (Vicki) Knepfle. Died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Age 75 years. Family will receive friends on Saturday June 1st from 9:30-10:30am in the Parish Meeting Room at St. Catharine School (use side entrance near handicap ramp). Funeral Mass to follow 10:30am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood (45211). Memorials may be made to St. Catharine School FRESH Fund or to Mercy McAuley High School, 6000 Oakwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now