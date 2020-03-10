|
|
Roberta E. Kunkel
Reading - Roberta E. Kunkel (nee Grein), devoted wife of the late Robert S. Kunkel. Loving mother of Debbie Judd (Warren), Steve (Noni), Sharon Ernst (Bob), Scott (Emily), Dan (Karen), and Dana Kilgore (Patrick). Beloved grandmother of 15 and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ree Smith and Retta (Ken) Pfennig. Died Monday, March 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15th from 2:00 - 5:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 16th at 10:00AM Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W. Vine St. (45215). Burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Plowshares Farm Center for Education and Spirituality, Inc. (www.plowsharesfarmcenter.com) or or to Magnified Giving (www.magnifiedgiving.org). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020