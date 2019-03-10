|
|
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann
Winter Garden - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann, 92 of Winter Garden, formerly of Palm Coast died March 6, 2019 at Golden Pond Assisted Living.
Mrs. Wrassmann was born January 12, 1927 in Greenville, Ohio, a daughter of Benjamin G. & Orpha Mae Schaner Armstrong.
She was a retired school teacher. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, and former member of the Westwood United Methodist Church. The Old Kings Highway of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Former Regent, Colonial Dames of 17th Century, Decedents of Valley Forge, and the University Women of Flagler. She was a former member of Westwood United Methodist Church in Ohio. She enjoyed playing bridge, and reading.
Her husband of 65 years, Alan J. Wrassmann, whom she married July 23, 1949, died August 16, 2014.
Mrs. Wrassmann leaves three children, Diane (John) Bazelides of Orlando, Linda (Barry) Borchering of Alva, and David (Janet)Wrassmann of Dunedin. Grandchildren, Carla Harvey, Andrea McCoy, Alan J. Wrassmann, Rebecca Borchering and Robert Borchering.
Arrangements by Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019