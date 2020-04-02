|
Roberta Mitchell
Cincinnati - Roberta Lee Stobbs Mitchell, 1/18/1917-3/22/2020 (age 103). Born in Belmont County Ohio, fourth of the 11 children of Matthew and Lena Stobbs. Married Ray Mitchell in Colerain Presbyterian Church in 1939, married for more than 69 years. Survived by sons Bruce (Jill) Mitchell, Mark (BethAnn) Mitchell, Grandchildren, Tricia Johnson & Brian Mitchell, and Sisters, Doris Morrison and Barbara McFarland. She took voice lessons and sang in several churches, and with the Ohio Valley Chorale. She was active in Colerain Presbyterian Church, with choirs, Sunday School, Flowers, Trustees, Financial planning. Roberta graduated with honors from Ohio U. and taught at Westbrook Elementary School for many years. She loved science, teaching observation on field memorable field trips. She was an avid bird watcher and took many birding trips with the Brooks Bird Club. Roberta had a passion for family genealogy research, and was a great reference with an active correspondence to others doing such research. She made beautiful hand-hooked rugs from old wool clothing that she cut into strips and hooked into burlap. She was a serious painter, a purist, using oil paint only, and painted more than 30 pictures in the last few years when she could not see well at all. She taught many people in her Seasons apartment in Cincinnati to make beaded jewelry, and brought joy to many by giving them necklaces that she had made. She was an active member of the writing group, and quite proud of the book made of her recent writings, reminiscences from her long life. At age 101 she had an art show there showing off many of the things she had made, including wood carvings, books, writings, jewelry, paintings and more. She died of heart failure. Because of the corona virus, she has been cremated, and there will be a memorial service at Colerain Presbyterian Church when it is safe to congregate again.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020