|
|
Roberta Shepard
Harrison - Roberta Joyce (Ogden) Shepard.Born 2/19/38 to Francis (Dave) & Clara E (Ziegler) Ogden at Ft. Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton, OH. Roberta grew up in Cleves & Hooven, OH. She graduated from Taylor High School. Roberta married Walter J. Shepard on June 21, 1961. Roberta & Walt have two children, Terry Lee & Theresa Lynn. Walt & Roberta lived in Hooven, OH, Jeffersonville, KY, Memphis, TN, Harrison, OH, St. Petersburg, FL & most recently in Carmel/Kokomo, IN. Roberta loved sports, played Softball in high school as well as loved to bowl & roller skate. She loved dancing, family, visiting the farm, Flea Markets & spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Roberta loved country music & family reunions. She was an avid Elvis fan & lived across the street from Elvis in Memphis, TN. She was a member of Job's Daughters & the Cleves Fireman's Auxiliary.Roberta is preceded in joining our Lord by her parents, Dave & Clara Ogden, & her nephew, Douglas Ogden. She is survived by her husband, Walter, son-Terry Benson (Karen), daughter-Theresa Mandery (Jay), brother-Bud Ogden (Donna), niece-Kim Barber (Bobby), nephew-Dennis Ogden. Roberta is blessed with 5 grandchildren, AJ Mandery (Ashley), Matthew Mandery, Jodi Haynes, Nicole Benson, Meagan Rose Benson, 10 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Roberta worked for Williams Directory for 25 years. She worked for Dr. Andrew Mandery for 18 years.Visitation Fri., Jan. 31, 10 AM until time of service at 1 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002.In lieu of flowers,donations to:Bethel Food and Baby Pantry, Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46062. Donations can be made at the Funeral Home on Friday during the celebration of life. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020