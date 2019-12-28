Resources
Milford - Robin J. Critchell, 66, born in Erie, PA to Norman and Jean Williams. Beloved wife of Brian Critchell, devoted mother of Megan (Jay) Martin and Molly Critchell, loving grandmother of Wesley Martin, dear sister of Tim, Holly and Rebecca Williams. Passed away on December 26, 2019. Services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
