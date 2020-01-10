Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
101 S. Lebanon Road,
Robin Elizabeth Muir

Robin Elizabeth Muir Obituary
Robin Elizabeth Muir

Batavia, OH - Robin E. Muir, Beloved daughter of Sandra (Joseph A.) Suhlman and Donald J. (Margaret Schubbe) Muir, Sr. Dear sister of Donald J. (Annette) Muir, Cindy L. Muir and Steven E. (Stephanie) Muir. Loving aunt of Dustin Lofgren, Damon Muir, Sophia Muir, Jonathan and Alex Muir. Also survived by her extended family at Southwest Ohio Development Center. Passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Age 58 years, formerly of Finneytown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 101 S. Lebanon Road, Loveland, OH (45140) on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. A reception to visit with the family will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the National Autism Association www.nationalautismassociation.org Neidhard Young Funeral Home serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
