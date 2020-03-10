Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Weil Kahn Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Levine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin J. Levine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin J. Levine Obituary
Robin J. Levine

Cincinnati - Levine, Robin J., age 55, passed away March 9, 2020, devoted daughter of Sydell Levine and the late Charles Levine, loving wife of the late Michael Cassity, beloved mother of Jensen Cassity, dear sister of Ann Levine (Scott Strassels) and Aunt of Noah Strassels. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, March 12, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family at her residence Thursday evening only 7:00-9:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a charity that touches your heart would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -