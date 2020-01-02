Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Robyne McWeeny
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Robyne Marie McWeeny


1962 - 2019
Robyne Marie McWeeny

Cincinnati - Robyne Marie McWeeny passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, following a short illness at age 57. She was the loving daughter of the late Earl Carl and Helen Mitchell McWeeny. Robyne was a graduate of Withrow High School and earned an English degree from the University of Cincinnati. She was employed by CVS in Mt. Lookout and was a career pharmacy technician for over 30 years. Robyne is survived by numerous cousins, including Priscilla Mitchell and Jeannine Mitchell Lancaster, and by many friends, including Rich and Pam Broderick and family. Robyne had a heart of gold and was well loved by everyone she met. Visitation will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5-7 PM. Funeral service will be held at Rohde Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10 AM with the Rev. Jonathan Kollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Springfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the National Audubon Society or the National Arbor Day Foundation or the . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
