Mr. Roderique "Rod" Challenger
North Ridgeville - Mr. Roderique "Rod" Challenger died peacefully at his home on July 3, 2020, in North Ridgeville, Ohio at the age of 87. Roderique Challenger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Valerie Challenger. Children; Kimberly Challenger, Victor Challenger(Maribeth). Grandchildren; Vincent Challenger, Jayce Challenger. Step grandchildren; Stephanie Aboumrad, Kristen Aboumrad. A funeral is scheduled for July 18, 2020, at 3 PM at Thompson, Hall, Jordan Funeral Homes, 11400 Winton Road, Forest Park, Ohio, with repass to follow at 4:30 PM at Receptions, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield, OH. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roderique Challenger's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of Cleveland.