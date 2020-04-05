|
Roger Aerni
Cincinnati, Ohio - Roger Frederick Aerni, age 95, died peacefully of natural causes on March 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was preceded by his wife of 67 years, Betty. He is survived by four children, Daniel (Kathy) Aerni, Richard (Carolyn Dilcher-Stutz) Aerni, Patricia (Peter) Fletcher and John Aerni. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Sarah Aerni, John Aerni-Flessner, Katie Aerni, Ryan Fletcher, Greg Aerni, Emily Kaestner, Charley Aerni, Alex Aerni and Jason Aerni, as well as eleven great-grandchildren who blessed the final years of his life.
Born April 28, 1924, and reared in the Great Depression, Roger was a lifelong Cincinnatian who epitomized the Greatest Generation. After graduating from Withrow High School in 1942, Roger enlisted in the Navy. For the remainder of his life, the pride and honor of serving our country during World War II on the U.S.S. O'Bannon remained close to his heart. Upon returning from the war, Roger studied engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and then dedicated his career to working as an electrical engineer at several local companies, most notably Champion Paper in Hamilton. Recognizing the importance of community service, Roger served on the Montgomery City Council, was President of the All Saints Men's Club and coached many youth baseball teams. He loved playing sports and gardening and continued doing these long into his older years. His life's greatest devotion, however, was to his family: raising his children and enjoying his grandchildren, who blossomed and prospered with his and Betty's love and sacrifice. Known for his kindness and cheery disposition, even in adversity, Roger was a friend to many and respected by all
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati (www.freestorefoodbank.org) or (www.hospiceofcincinnati.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020