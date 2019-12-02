Resources
Roger C. Pott Sr.

Roger C. Pott, Sr.

Cincinnati - Roger C. Pott, Sr. loving husband of the late Cathy Pott (nee Henschen), loving father of Roger (Amanda) Pott Jr., Mike (Laura) Pott, Jeff (Louie) Pott, Amy (Nick) Schardt and Charles (Theresa) Scott, cherished grandpa of Bryan (Caylee), Corey, Sarah, Wyatt, and Lucy Pott and Isaac and Connor Schardt, dear brother of Janet (Ed), Kenny (Carolyn), and Art (Julie). Died Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Age 74. Visitation Thur. Dec. 5th from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238) or to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
