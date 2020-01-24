Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Siegman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger C. Siegman

Add a Memory
Roger C. Siegman Obituary
Roger C. Siegman

Anderson Twp. - Roger C. Siegman, age 95 of Anderson Twp., died January 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Caroline B. Siegman (nee Crutchers), devoted father of Jean (David) Brafford, Carl Siegman, and Ann (Tom Jr.) Belmont. also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine during WWII and was a member of American Legion Post 318. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -