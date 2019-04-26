|
|
Roger Coolidge Stridsberg
Cincinnati - Roger Coolidge Stridsberg, 92, died April 20. He was born in Wyoming, Ohio, to the Reverend Carl and Edith Stridsberg. He graduated from Wyoming High School. He served in the South Pacific during WWII. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati (BA), and the University of Cincinnati College of Law (JD). He married Mary Alice O'Connor in 1950. He practiced law in Cincinnati and Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife; his mother and father; his brother, Geoffrey; his sister, Muriel; and his brother, Borden. He is survived by his four children, Patricia, Geoffrey, Timothy, and Margaret; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, Christ Church (Anglican), 43 West 4th Avenue, Columbus. Burial will be Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019