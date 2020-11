Roger Dale CentersSpringfield Twp. - Centers, Roger Dale, beloved husband of 33 years to Doris (nee Meyer) Centers. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Dale passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, age 71. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Wednesday (Dec. 2) from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:45 a.m. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard. Memorials may be made to DAV , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com