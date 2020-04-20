|
Roger G. Hacker
Trenton - Roger G. Hacker age 72 of Trenton passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 13, 1948 in Manchester, KY the son of the late Harold and Ruth (nee Combs) Hacker. Roger was a veteran of The United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his daughter Beth Ann (Phillip) Simmons; one grandson Hayden Simmons; one devoted sister Pam (Roy) Reece; two brothers Harold (Tomi) Hacker and Ralph (Debbie) Hacker; special friend Eddie Roberts. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Terry Hacker. Visitation will be on Friday May 29, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 1:00PM with Pastor Mike Raines officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020