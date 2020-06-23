Roger Gramann
Cincinnati - Gramann, Roger, devoted husband of the late Rosemary (nee Meyer) Gramann, loving father of Karen (Tom) Sweeney, the late Gary (Mary Beth, living) Gramann, cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Adam) Holloway, Kelly (Chris) Cook, Sharon (Chase) Biehl and great grandfather of Claire Holloway, Mackenzie Cook and Sawyer Biehl. Dear brother of Rita (Francis) Nicholas, Dolores (the late Tom) Mullen, Thomas (Roberta) Gramann, the late Joseph and Paul Gramann. Roger was a member of Elder High School Class of 1952, an Army Veteran and longtime owner of Roger's Rapid Run Sunoco. Passed away June 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH, 45238, from 9:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.