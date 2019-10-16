|
Roger L. Vorherr
Green TWP - Roger L. Vorherr, beloved husband of Betty Vorherr, loving father of Leslie (Tom) Braemer, Roger W.A. (Tricia) Vorherr and Sandra (Scott) Hamilton, Grandfather of Tommy, Emma-Leigh, Andi, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Zachary, Jacob, Joshua, Great Grandfather of Zoey and Adelina, brother of Donna (Jay) Morgeson. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at age 79. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the at 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229 and P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019