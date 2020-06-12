Roger Pierson
Green Twp. - Roger Paul Pierson, beloved husband of 69 years to Mary (nee Metz) Pierson died peacefully in his home on June 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Born October 11, 1929, to Edward and Catherine (Reardon) Pierson in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his brother Milton. Rog and Mary were blessed with 15 children, Roger Jr. (Susan Cook), Peggy (Kevin) Mosher, the late Danny, Bill (Patty), Cathy (Ron) Hoerst, Ann (Tom) Salzbrun, Paul (Patricia), Mark (Carole), Mary (Pete) Effler, Tim (Debra), Joy, Joan (Mike) Soller, Claire (Rick) Schneider, Pete (Dorothy) and the late Matt (Bridget). Grandfather of 40 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Rog served in the US Army and was employed by Procter & Gamble for 37 years. A private mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church which will be streamed live at sainti.org. Memorial donations may be made to the Big Fuss, % Fifth Third Bank, 3095 North Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048, Catholic Cursillo of Cincinnati (cincinnati-cursillo.org), Franciscan Ministries (franciscanministries.org), or the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Green Twp. - Roger Paul Pierson, beloved husband of 69 years to Mary (nee Metz) Pierson died peacefully in his home on June 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Born October 11, 1929, to Edward and Catherine (Reardon) Pierson in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his brother Milton. Rog and Mary were blessed with 15 children, Roger Jr. (Susan Cook), Peggy (Kevin) Mosher, the late Danny, Bill (Patty), Cathy (Ron) Hoerst, Ann (Tom) Salzbrun, Paul (Patricia), Mark (Carole), Mary (Pete) Effler, Tim (Debra), Joy, Joan (Mike) Soller, Claire (Rick) Schneider, Pete (Dorothy) and the late Matt (Bridget). Grandfather of 40 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Rog served in the US Army and was employed by Procter & Gamble for 37 years. A private mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church which will be streamed live at sainti.org. Memorial donations may be made to the Big Fuss, % Fifth Third Bank, 3095 North Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048, Catholic Cursillo of Cincinnati (cincinnati-cursillo.org), Franciscan Ministries (franciscanministries.org), or the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.