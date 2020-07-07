1/1
Roger Thomas
White Oak - - Roger Thomas, beloved husband of Juanita "Nita" Brinker Thomas, loving father of Penny Peters-Guest, Stephen (Terri) Thomas and Eric (Kelly) Weber, grandfather of Samantha and Dylan, great grandfather of Chloee and Ryan, brother of Charlotte Vanderharr, preceded in death by Ronald Thomas, Donald Thomas and David Thomas. Died, Sunday, July 5, 2020 age 86. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker and Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, July 10, 10 AM until the service at 11 AM. Burial to follow in St Mary Cemetery- St Bernard. Social distancing is expected. Mask are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St, Cincinnati, (45203) or SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, (45223). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
