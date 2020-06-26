Roger Worrell
Roger Worrell

Cincinnati - Worrell, Roger D. age 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on March 30, 1940 to Samuel and Dorothy Worrell (nee Bailey). Roger is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 48 years, Linda Worrell (nee Young); his children, Kelly Gleason; Kent, Kris (Molly), Tracy, and Travis Worrell; his brother, Jim (Jeannie) Worrell; brother-in-law, Ray Dray; son-in-law, Kurt Beuerlein; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kim Beuerlein; his brother, Robert; his sisters, Mary Dray and Nancy (Jim) Cornelius; and his son-in-law, Lester Gleason. In loving memory of Roger, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm with services on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
