Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Resources
Father Roland Hautz

Father Roland Hautz Obituary
Father Roland Hautz

Cincinnati - Glenmary Father Roland Raymond Hautz died Saturday, March 14. He was 92. Father Roland, or "Rollie" as he was known, is survived by fellow missioners and friends. A native of Milford, Ohio, near Cincinnati, Father Rollie was a Glenmary missioner for 69 years. Because of the present situation with coronavirus, the Glenmary community will hold a private funeral. A public memorial Mass will take place at a later date. He will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. To leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
