Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
Spring Grove Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
Spring Grove Cemetery
Rollon Thompson

Rollon Thompson

Cincinnati - Beloved father of Rollon M. (Olga) Thompson (Phoenix, AZ), Kenneth B. (Carolyn) Thompson and Dr. Cyd Williams, Marietta, GA; Loving Grandfather of Marq Thompson( Euless, TX.), Kai Thompson (Columbus, OH), Ryan Thompson, RaGann Gipson; loved by a host of great-grands, family and friends. Departed January 23, 2020. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. funeral services, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
