Roman H. Reckelhoff
Colerain Twp. - Roman H. Reckelhoff, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Rose Marie (nee Gehlhausen) Reckelhoff. Born January 12, 1930 at Celestine, Indiana to Herman and Mathilda (nee Schnell) Reckelhoff. He was a TV and radio repairman from Groesbeck, Ohio who enjoyed square dancing, polka dancing, gardening, playing euchre and spending time with his family. Devoted father of John, Ken (Teresa), Jerry (fiancee Joy), Charlie (Cheryl), Jim (Patricia), Herb (Nancy), Dan (Debbie), Fred (Bernice) and the late Greg (Pam) Reckelhoff. Loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Sally Davis of Columbus, GA and Frank Reckelhoff of Jasper, IN. Preceding him in death are 5 sisters Lorena Burke, Louise Loesche, Veronica Koch, Emma Hovelkamp, Adeline Segar and one brother Oscar Reckelhoff. Visitation at St.John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road on Wednesday (October 30) from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John School, 5375 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati 45252 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Special condolence may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019