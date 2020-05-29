Romie Kay Atwood
Cincinnati - Romie Kay Atwood, 75 of Cincinnati, Oh passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Romie was preceded in death her husband, Barry Atwood; parents, Ovas and Catherine Duncan; brothers, Charlie, Eddie, and Donnie. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri Lang (Dave) and Sheila Atwood (Carla); grandson, Andy Lang; siblings, Linda Snell, Rosie Eaton (Mike), Tom Duncan (Sarah), Michelle Johnson (Ken), Janie Bailey (Billy), Debbie Abner (John), Melissa Fossier, Wayman Duncan (Premo), Tim Duncan (Liz); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and family. A private visitation and service will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home from 10 to 11 with service starting at 11. In lieu of donations please send flowers per Romie's demand. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.